Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.43. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,216.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

