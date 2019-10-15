Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vectrus stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $484.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vectrus by 53.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vectrus by 173.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vectrus by 147.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEC. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

