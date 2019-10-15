Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 50,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,512 shares of company stock valued at $41,050,203. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

