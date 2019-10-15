Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 30,000 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,016 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,498 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,610. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

