Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,035 shares of company stock worth $17,867,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $272.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,361.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.17.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

