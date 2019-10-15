Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 30th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 44.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

