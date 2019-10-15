Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,495,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,455. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

