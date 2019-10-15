Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. 5,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,579. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

