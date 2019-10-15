Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Trimmed by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after acquiring an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 2,830,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

