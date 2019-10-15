Vanguard Group Inc. Has $44.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680,736 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tejon Ranch worth $44,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 78.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,410 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,341 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE TRC opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $418.49 million, a PE ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $174,962.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 975,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,731,589. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

