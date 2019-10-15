Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 8,544 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.85% of NV5 Global worth $39,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $93,013.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $157,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,459.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,711 shares of company stock worth $763,089. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $886.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

