Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,253,168 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Gerdau worth $43,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 134.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 804,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 102,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth about $3,905,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 9.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 194.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGB opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.85. Gerdau SA has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau SA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGB. ValuEngine raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

