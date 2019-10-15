Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $39,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,996 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,493,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 853,589 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 915,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 744,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 259,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

CERS opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cerus’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

