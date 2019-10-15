Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 42,921 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.15% of Par Pacific worth $41,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate sold 28,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $609,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

