Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

VEA traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 6,674,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

