Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 933,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

