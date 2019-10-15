ValuEngine Downgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Sell

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INOV. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
