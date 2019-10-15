ValuEngine Downgrades Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) to Sell

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INOV. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

