Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

VLY opened at $11.17 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,110,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

