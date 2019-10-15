Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. 3,879,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643,263. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

