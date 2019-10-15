Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.90. 10,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

