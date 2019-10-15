Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is Silchester International Investors LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Silchester International Investors LLP cut its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,118,759 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 2.2% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 0.05% of Vale worth $29,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 176.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 130,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,378,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $6,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 18,831,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,600,955. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

