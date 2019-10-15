Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Earns Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vaccinex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.76. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 1,838,235 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer purchased 183,824 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,023,111 shares of company stock worth $8,254,198. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.