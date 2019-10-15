Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Eric St Clair Stobart Acquires 4,750 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,257.50 ($14,709.92).

UEM stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of $540.60 million and a PE ratio of 43.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.79.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.