Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Univest Financial by 468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Univest Financial by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,707 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

