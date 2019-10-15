Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

USAP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ USAP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

