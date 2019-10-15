Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.99. The company had a trading volume of 335,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,266. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.45.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,927,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,717,000 after acquiring an additional 423,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,869,000 after acquiring an additional 154,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Universal Health Services by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after acquiring an additional 266,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,090,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after acquiring an additional 127,157 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

