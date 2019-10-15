UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.15-14.25 for the period.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.22.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

