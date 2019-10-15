UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 30th total of 7,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.22.

UNH stock opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

