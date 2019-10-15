United Services Automobile Association Sells 824 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

