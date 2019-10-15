United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,106 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

WWW stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.