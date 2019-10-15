United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,162,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,453,000 after purchasing an additional 272,183 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 152,231 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Advanced Energy Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $396,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,656,100.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

