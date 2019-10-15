United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,541,000 after purchasing an additional 120,549 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $222,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 42.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. 1,060,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.