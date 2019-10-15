United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.81

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.81 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.81 ($0.57), with a volume of 33719 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.80 ($0.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. United Overseas Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

