United Community Financial (UCFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect United Community Financial to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect United Community Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Shares of UCFC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.