United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 447,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $93.22. 3,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.03. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $617,070.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

