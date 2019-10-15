United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $719,000 Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $706,300. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 94,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

