United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 562 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,623,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,992,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. 150,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

