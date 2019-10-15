United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $178.42. The stock had a trading volume of 486,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

