United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 7,146 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 3.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

