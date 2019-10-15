United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 752,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

AEE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,066. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

