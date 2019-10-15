UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,143 ($14.94) on Tuesday. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,069.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 997.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66.

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,840 ($27,231.15).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

