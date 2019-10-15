Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.07. The stock had a trading volume of 109,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,148. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

