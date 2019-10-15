Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 70,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.66 per share, with a total value of $17,408,437.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.