UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,508 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

