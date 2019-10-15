UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Freshpet by 13,467.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 749.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,553 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

