UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 31,235 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

