UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,511 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth $6,733,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARR opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $987.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

