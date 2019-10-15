UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Ambarella worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $3,550,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,474,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

