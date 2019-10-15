Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an equal rating to a weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Twilio stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.74 and a beta of 1.18. Twilio has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 19,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,385.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $69,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,264 shares of company stock valued at $20,284,249. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 264.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 335.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

