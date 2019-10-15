TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TFIF opened at GBX 109.21 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.04. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.59).
About TwentyFour Income Fund
