TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TFIF opened at GBX 109.21 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.04. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.59).

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.